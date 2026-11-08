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Yair Golan lashes Liberman: ‘He’s welcome to form a government with Netanyahu’

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Yair Golan, chairman of The Democrats party, attends the Shabtai Shavit World Summit on Counter-Terrorism at Reichman University in Herzliya, October 6, 2026. (Tal Gal/Flash90)
Yair Golan, chairman of The Democrats party, attends the Shabtai Shavit World Summit on Counter-Terrorism at Reichman University in Herzliya, October 6, 2026. (Tal Gal/Flash90)

After Channel 13 reports that Yisrael Beytenu chief Avigdor Liberman does not support quickly annulling the outgoing coalition’s judicial overhaul legislation, Democrats party chief Yair Golan lashes out at him on social media.

“If Liberman wants a government that does not draft the ultra-Orthodox and does not repeal the [judicial] coup laws, he is welcome to form a government with Netanyahu,” Golan writes on X.

According to Channel 13, while heads of the so-called change bloc want to quickly cancel several controversial laws pertaining to the judiciary passed by the previous Knesset, Liberman told them now is not the time, and that the bloc should focus on replacing the Knesset speaker, legislating a term limit for prime ministers and appointing a new state comptroller.

“Everything else can come later,” he is quoted as saying.

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