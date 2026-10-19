Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 19, 2026
One reportedly killed in drone strike in Gaza City
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Hamas-affiliated media outlets in Gaza report that at least one person was killed in a drone strike in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in northwestern Gaza City.
The IDF has yet to comment.
#فيديو | شهيد ومصابون جراء استهداف طائرة مسيّرة للاحتلال حي الشيخ رضوان شمال غربي مدينة غزة. pic.twitter.com/Lvw5L9g6sd
— شبكة فلسطين للحوار (@paldf) October 19, 2026
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