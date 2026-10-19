One reportedly killed in drone strike in Gaza City

Hamas-affiliated media outlets in Gaza report that at least one person was killed in a drone strike in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in northwestern Gaza City.

The IDF has yet to comment.

#فيديو | شهيد ومصابون جراء استهداف طائرة مسيّرة للاحتلال حي الشيخ رضوان شمال غربي مدينة غزة. pic.twitter.com/Lvw5L9g6sd — شبكة فلسطين للحوار (@paldf) October 19, 2026