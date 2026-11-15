Otzma Yehudit director general questioned over settler attack on police officers

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party confirms its director general, Itiel Neiman, was summoned for interrogation after police said they were questioning a suspect in an October 1 attack on Israel Police officers in the central West Bank’s Mitzpe Jericho settlement.

Police have said the person questioned by police’s Lahav 433 major crimes unit is suspected of extortion, assaulting and harassing an officer and obstructing an investigation, though they did not name Neiman.

Ben Gvir’s party accuses Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara of “political persecution” for Neiman’s interrogation, which it says followed an “attempt to intimidate MK Yitzhak Kroizer,” another Otzma Yehudit member who is a suspect in the Mitzpe Jericho assault.

According to Haaretz, which first reported the suspicions against Kroizer and Neiman, the two Otzma Yehudit members attacked officers during a riot that gave cover for the escape of a suspect in violence against Palestinians.

The riot reportedly erupted after police chased the suspect and others to a location near a Mitzpe Jericho synagogue that was hosting a memorial for four fallen soldiers, including Neiman’s brother Aviad, who was killed fighting in Lebanon in 2024.

Multiple officers were wounded as a result of the riot, and Ben Gvir himself later arrived on the scene and accused officers of using excessive force, according to accounts in Haaretz and Ynet.