Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 15, 2026

UN ambassadors enter Gaza to see Hamas tunnel

By Lazar Berman Today, 4:35 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Israel's UN envoy Danny Danon (center) takes a number of ambassadors to the UN through a Gaza tunnel with IDF forces, November 15, 2026 (Israel's Mission to the United Nations)
Israel's UN envoy Danny Danon (center) takes a number of ambassadors to the UN through a Gaza tunnel with IDF forces, November 15, 2026 (Israel's Mission to the United Nations)

A delegation of ambassadors to the United Nations enters the Gaza Strip along with Israel’s UN envoy Danny Danon.

Danon and IDF Southern Command chief Maj Gen. Yaniv Asor take them through a Hamas tunnel inside the Strip.

According to Danon’s office, the visit focuses on “the need to prevent Hamas from rearming and regaining control of the Gaza Strip, while countering the misinformation spread through the so-called ‘winter campaign,’ which blames Israel for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.”

“Hamas is rearming and rebuilding its terrorist capabilities,” says Danon. “As long as Hamas controls Gaza, there can be no reconstruction.”

The group was hosted by US Ambassador Mike Huckabee on Friday night for a Shabbat dinner.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.