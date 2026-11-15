UN ambassadors enter Gaza to see Hamas tunnel

A delegation of ambassadors to the United Nations enters the Gaza Strip along with Israel’s UN envoy Danny Danon.

Danon and IDF Southern Command chief Maj Gen. Yaniv Asor take them through a Hamas tunnel inside the Strip.

According to Danon’s office, the visit focuses on “the need to prevent Hamas from rearming and regaining control of the Gaza Strip, while countering the misinformation spread through the so-called ‘winter campaign,’ which blames Israel for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.”

“Hamas is rearming and rebuilding its terrorist capabilities,” says Danon. “As long as Hamas controls Gaza, there can be no reconstruction.”

The group was hosted by US Ambassador Mike Huckabee on Friday night for a Shabbat dinner.