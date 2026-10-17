Sa’ar condemns settler attack on European diplomats, laments delegation’s lack of coordination with IDF

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar says he condemns the settler attack on European diplomats in the West Bank village of Taybeh, but laments that the delegation’s visit “was not coordinated with the IDF in advance.

“A police investigation has been opened, and forensic investigators from the Judea and Samaria District are already at the scene collecting evidence. The Foreign Ministry is in contact with the ambassadors of the countries concerned in order to assist the law enforcement authorities, who are working to identify the attackers and bring them to justice,” Sa’ar writes on X.

“Without detracting from the severity of the incident, it is unfortunate that the visit was not coordinated with the IDF in advance. Such coordination could have helped safeguard the visitors’ security,” he claims.

Critics accuse the government of condoning and even encouraging the violence, which has led to the displacement of dozens of Palestinian families.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other ministers have regularly downplayed the burgeoning violence as a marginal concern, claiming that nearly all incidents are the work of a few hundred wayward youths.

I strongly condemn the severe acts of violence by Israeli rioters in the area of Taybeh. A police investigation has been opened, and forensic investigators from the Judea and Samaria District are already at the scene collecting evidence. The Foreign Ministry is in contact with… — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) October 17, 2026