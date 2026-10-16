Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 16, 2026
Security forces respond to reports of veiled, possibly armed suspect seen near Kafr Qara
Police say forces are responding to reports of a possible armed suspect seen at an olive grove near Kafr Qara in northern Israel.
Police, Border Police and local security squads are carrying out extensive searches, including from the air, according to a police statement that also urges the public to be vigilant, report any suspicious activity and follow official updates.
Hebrew media reports say the man was seen wearing an IDF uniform and his face was covered.
The Shin Bet is also reportedly involved in the case.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- In opposition infighting, Liberman assails Eisenkot, says he’s secretly planning government with Netanyahu
- Nazi-looted Kandinsky painting that was returned to Jewish heirs fetches $42 million at auction
- Reports: Settlers attack Palestinians, including Washington Post photographer, at several locations in West Bank during olive harvest
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