Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 16, 2026

Settler leaders say ‘terrorists and anarchists’ attacked Israelis in ‘planned provocation’

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Israeli soldiers move toward an injured Palestinian man following an alleged settler attack on Palestinians harvesting olives in the West Bank village of Abu Falah, October 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Israeli soldiers move toward an injured Palestinian man following an alleged settler attack on Palestinians harvesting olives in the West Bank village of Abu Falah, October 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

After Palestinian reports say Israeli settlers attacked several Palestinians during an olive harvest in several parts of the West Bank, a settler council says “hundreds of terrorists and anarchists” hurled stones and shot fireworks directly toward Israelis.

After several were hurt, including a US photojournalist for The Washington Post, the Binyamin Regional Council alleges that the incident was a “planned provocation” in which journalists were behind the Israelis and filmed their reaction.

The clashes have now been dispersed by Border Police forces.

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