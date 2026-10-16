Settler leaders say ‘terrorists and anarchists’ attacked Israelis in ‘planned provocation’

After Palestinian reports say Israeli settlers attacked several Palestinians during an olive harvest in several parts of the West Bank, a settler council says “hundreds of terrorists and anarchists” hurled stones and shot fireworks directly toward Israelis.

After several were hurt, including a US photojournalist for The Washington Post, the Binyamin Regional Council alleges that the incident was a “planned provocation” in which journalists were behind the Israelis and filmed their reaction.

The clashes have now been dispersed by Border Police forces.