Gaza reports first coronavirus death from community spread
Gaza health officials report the first death from COVID-19 since authorities detected community transmission of the coronavirus earlier this week.
The Gaza Health Ministry says the deceased was a 61-year-old man who had been put on life support and died during his transfer to a special isolation center.
Hebrew media reports identify him as a member of the Hamas terror group’s military wing.
The ministry says nine new local cases were detected Wednesday, raising the total to 15. Authorities have reported more than 100 cases and a fatality since March, but until this week they were all linked to quarantine centers for returning travelers.
Suspect in central Israel stabbing a Palestinian man in Israel illegally
The Israel Police say the suspected stabber in the attack outside Petah Tikva is a Palestinian man who entered Israel illegally.
“The suspect has been brought in for interrogation, and the motives [for the attack] are being investigated,” police say.
The victim, a 35-year-old Israeli man, was critically wounded in the stabbing. He was taken to Petah Tikva’s Beilinson Medical Center.
The hospital says he is being treated in its trauma ward.
Laura now forecast to be a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane
Hurricane Laura is forecast to rapidly power up into a “catastrophic” Category 4 hurricane, even stronger than previously expected, as it churns toward Texas and Louisiana gathering wind and water that swirls over much of the Gulf of Mexico.
Satellite images show that Laura has become “a formidable hurricane” in recent hours, threatening to smash homes and sink entire communities. It has undergone a remarkable intensification, “and there are no signs it will stop soon,” the National Hurricane Center says in a briefing.
Laura’s maximum sustained winds have increased to near 110 mph (175 kph) with higher gusts, forecasters say.
“We are expecting widespread power outages, trees down. Homes and businesses will be damaged,” says Donald Jones, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Lake Charles, Louisiana, which is near the bullseye of Laura’s forecast track.
“I’m telling you, this is going to be a very serious situation,” Jones says.
A Category 4 hurricane will do catastrophic damage: “Power outages will last weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months,” the weather service says.
Britain backs probe into suspected poisoning of Russian opposition figure
Britain will back an independent investigation into the suspected poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Prime Minister Boris Johnson says.
“We need a full, transparent investigation into what happened. The perpetrators must be held accountable and the UK will join international efforts to ensure justice is done,” he says.
Man critically injured in stabbing outside Petah Tikva
A man is found in critical condition after being stabbed at the Segula Junction outside Petah Tikva, medics say.
Police say a suspect has been arrested and they are investigating the circumstances of the attack to determine if it was a terror attack.
According to the Magen David Adom ambulance service, the victim is approximately 35 years old.
Medics are performing CPR on the man as they take him to Petah Tikva’s Beilinson Medical Center, MDA says.
