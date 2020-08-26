Suspect in central Israel stabbing a Palestinian man in Israel illegally

Gaza health officials report the first death from COVID-19 since authorities detected community transmission of the coronavirus earlier this week.

The Gaza Health Ministry says the deceased was a 61-year-old man who had been put on life support and died during his transfer to a special isolation center.

Hebrew media reports identify him as a member of the Hamas terror group’s military wing.

The ministry says nine new local cases were detected Wednesday, raising the total to 15. Authorities have reported more than 100 cases and a fatality since March, but until this week they were all linked to quarantine centers for returning travelers.

