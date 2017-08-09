TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV reported that authorities have detained 64 youths at a pool party in central Isfahan province.

The Wednesday report by the TV news website iribnews.ir said provincial Islamic Revolutionary Guard forces and local police arrested 64 “half naked” youths at a pool party on the outskirts of Isfahan city on Tuesday.

The report said the youngsters were dancing and drinking alcoholic beverages.

The state TV station also said some party-goers published video from the event on social networks to “encourage decadence.”

Drinking alcohol and mixed parties of unrelated men and women are illegal and considered a sin under Islamic law in Iran.