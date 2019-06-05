Bookcase falls on boy in Haifa school, seriously injuring him
7-year-old suffers head wound; police open investigation
A bookcase fell on a student in a classroom at a Haifa school Wednesday, seriously injuring the seven-year-old boy, the Magen David Adom rescue service said.
Paramedics who arrived at the scene found the child unconscious and suffering from a serious head wound.
MDA paramedic Eyal Helfman said the first responders started treating the boy at the school and transferred him in a mobile intensive care unit to Haifa’s Rambam Hospital.
A hospital spokesperson said the boy was sedated and on a respirator in serious condition.
It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the bookcase to fall on the boy.
Haifa police opened an investigation into the incident.
read more:
less
comments