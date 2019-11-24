Elderly woman killed in Jerusalem elevator collapse
Victim, 80, found dead by medics responding to incident at residential building in Old City
An 80-year-old woman was killed when an elevator apparently malfunctioned and plummeted to the ground in Jerusalem Saturday night.
Medics found the woman with multiple injuries in an external elevator shaft attached to a residential building, the Magen David Adom rescue service said. She was declared dead at the scene.
According to MDA, rescuers were told that the woman had been killed when the elevator fell several meters.
The incident occurred on Sha’ar Ha’ariyot Street in the Old City of Jerusalem.
