Helicopter crashes into Manhattan building; pilot killed

The New York City Fire Department was responding Monday to a report of a helicopter crash on the roof of a skyscraper in midtown Manhattan.

The Fire Department said in a tweet that the helicopter appeared to have crash-landed on the top of the tower, which is not far from Rockefeller Center and Times Square.

An FDNY spokesman said the pilot was killed. The apparent accident happened at around 2 p.m., local time.

Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters that a fire began when the aircraft hit, and is under control. Cuomo said it shook the building, but that there were no reports of injuries to people in the tower.

“If you’re a New Yorker, you have a level of PTSD, right, from 9/11. And I remember that morning all too well. So, as soon as you hear an aircraft hit a building, I think my mind goes where every New Yorker’s mind goes,” Cuomo said on CBS news.

It was not immediately known what type of helicopter was involved.

Videos posted by onlookers showed emergency vehicles in the street, but no obvious damage to the skyscraper.

In a tweet, US President Donald Trump offered to send help.