Israel Resilience says criticism of Gantz over nation-state remarks ‘hysterical’
search
home page
Live Now

Israel Resilience says criticism of Gantz over nation-state remarks ‘hysterical’

After ex-IDF chief vows to amend controversial legislation, Likud says he has revealed himself to be ‘left just like Lapid and Livni’

By Tamar Pileggi Today, 2:22 pm 0 Edit

Tamar Pileggi is a breaking news editor at The Times of Israel.

Former IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz seen with Members of the Druze community and activists outside his home in Rosh HaAyin, during a protest against the 'Jewish Nation-State law', January 14, 2019. (Flash90)
Former IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz seen with Members of the Druze community and activists outside his home in Rosh HaAyin, during a protest against the 'Jewish Nation-State law', January 14, 2019. (Flash90)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.

3:03 pm

After nation-state criticism, Erdan says Gantz should ‘go back to shutting up’

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan lashes out at Israel Resilience party leader Benny Gantz after the ex-IDF chief vowed to Druze leaders that he would do everything in his power to “fix” the controversial nation-state law passed by the current Likud government.

Erdan calls Gantz’s remark “shameful,” and says the Likud party’s “covenant with our Druze brothers is eternal and unshakable.”

In a statement, Erdan blames Gantz for the death of Druze border guard Madhat Yusuf in 2000, who bled to death after being shot in clashes in the West Bank.

“When Palestinian terrorists shot border guard Madhat Yusuf, Benny Gantz was one of those commanders who turned his back on him, and did not do ‘everything in his power’ to save his life,” he says.

He says that perhaps Gantz should “just go back to shutting up.”

2:39 pm

Scuffles on Temple Mount after mosque guards refuse entry to Jewish policeman

Palestinian officials say scuffles have broken out on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City after guards at the mosque refused to allow an Israeli policeman to enter for a routine security check because he was wearing a Jewish skullcap.

Firas Dibs, a spokesman for the Islamic authority that oversees the site, says scuffles erupted between dozens of worshipers and police after the guards closed the doors to the mosque and barricaded themselves inside. He says the director of the mosque was lightly wounded.

The Temple Mount — site of the Biblical Jewish temples, and which houses the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Dome of the Rock shrine — has often been the epicenter of tensions between Israel and the Palestinians as the holiest site in Judaism and third-holiest site in Islam.

Israeli police could not immediately be reached for comment.

— with AP

2:27 pm

Romania ruling party member quits over president Nazi gibe

Romania’s ruling Social Democratic Party says an adviser to a regional leader who published a manipulated image of the country’s president dressed in Nazi uniform has quit over the matter.

The party’s Vrancea county branch says Constantin Guguianu has resigned his post and from the party, days after he posted a fake photo on social media of President Klaus Iohannis wearing a Nazi helmet emblazoned with a swastika.

The party distanced itself from his action in a statement, saying it firmly condemned “this kind of behavior.”

The Elie Wiesel National Institute for Holocaust Study also criticized the smear, saying it could encourage similar “gaffes.” Guguianu later deleted the post.

In recent months, several senior Social Democrats including two ministers have made jibes about Iohannis, an ethnic German, linking him to the Nazis.

— AP

2:26 pm

Pompeo: Saudis committed to holding Khashoggi killers accountable

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says that Saudi Arabia’s king and crown prince have reaffirmed their commitment to hold the killers of journalist Jamal Khashoggi accountable.

King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman “both acknowledge that this accountability needs to take place,” Pompeo says in Riyadh following talks with the two men.

— AFP

2:23 pm

Israel Resilience says criticism of Gantz over nation-state remarks ‘hysterical’

The Israel Resilience party calls the criticism of Benny Gantz over his remarks on the controversial nation-state law “hysterical,” saying the Netanyahu government “shot our Druze brothers in the back – we will heal [the wound].”

Earlier, Gantz vowed to Druze leaders that he would do everything in his power to “fix” the legislation and said that Israel should work to strengthen bonds with the minority community.

The Likud party immediately attacked Gantz, saying his remarks put him in the same ideological basket as Hatnua chief Tzipi Livni and Yesh Atid chair Yair Lapid.

“When Ganz attacks the national law and Tzipi Livni congratulates him for it, everyone knows the obvious: Ganz is left, just like Lapid,” the party said in a statement.

Gantz is seen as one of the only possible threats to a Netanyahu victory in the April 9 elections.

read more:
comments