Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman announces breast cancer and re-election bid

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman announced from City Hall that she has breast cancer — then she filed for re-election.

Goodman, 79, is in her second term as mayor, after being elected in 2011 to succeed her husband, Oscar, who had served three terms and was barred by term limits from running for a fourth.

On Tuesday, Goodman said that she was diagnosed on Jan. 16 with Stage 2A breast cancer and that her doctors believe it can be “successfully treated.”

Stage 2 means the breast cancer is growing, but it is still contained in the breast or growth has only extended to the nearby lymph nodes, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. The stage is divided into 2A and 2B, with the difference determined by the size of the tumor and whether the cancer has spread to the lymph nodes.

“Otherwise, I’m completely healthy and can continue to work effectively as the mayor of Las Vegas during treatment,” she said.

She added: “Believe me, I have more energy than a pack of wolves, and look forward to serving the wonderful community and people of Las Vegas for four more exciting years, if in fact they choose to re-elect me.”

The mayoral primary election is scheduled for April 2, with the general election on June 11.