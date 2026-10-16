Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 16, 2026

After hours of searching, suspect arrested in north, rifle found hidden nearby

Today, 6:52 pm
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After hours of searching, Israel Police say they have apprehended a man after an armed and masked suspect was seen fleeing an olive grove in the area of Kafr Qara in northern Israel.

In a statement, police say that Border Police officers, guided by the Shin Bet, arrested the suspect and found an M16 rifle “concealed nearby.”

“The suspect was transferred to the police station for further questioning. The background and circumstances are being investigated,” the statement adds.

The hours-long manhunt included helicopter searches and calls for the public to remain vigilant.

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