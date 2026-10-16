Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 16, 2026

UK police assessing post by national security adviser’s wife supporting Palestine Action

By Reuters Today, 7:48 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

British police say they are assessing a social media post after the wife of National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell appeared to express support for Palestine Action, a pro-Palestinian group banned as a terrorist organization.

Journalist and author Sarah Helm, who is married to Powell, responds on X to a post about the Irish novelist Sally Rooney, who this week announced her books would no longer be sold in Britain over her plans to use her royalties to support Palestine Action.

Helm said in the post: “God help us authors who support Palestine and Palestine Action.”

In response, a Metropolitan Police spokesperson says the post is “being assessed to determine whether any further police investigation may be required.”

Palestine Action was proscribed under terrorism laws last year, so expressing support for the group constitutes a criminal offense.

Asked for comment, a government spokeswoman says: “These views are held by an individual who does not represent the government in any capacity.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.