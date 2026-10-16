UK police assessing post by national security adviser’s wife supporting Palestine Action

British police say they are assessing a social media post after the wife of National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell appeared to express support for Palestine Action, a pro-Palestinian group banned as a terrorist organization.

Journalist and author Sarah Helm, who is married to Powell, responds on X to a post about the Irish novelist Sally Rooney, who this week announced her books would no longer be sold in Britain over her plans to use her royalties to support Palestine Action.

Helm said in the post: “God help us authors who support Palestine and Palestine Action.”

In response, a Metropolitan Police spokesperson says the post is “being assessed to determine whether any further police investigation may be required.”

Palestine Action was proscribed under terrorism laws last year, so expressing support for the group constitutes a criminal offense.

Asked for comment, a government spokeswoman says: “These views are held by an individual who does not represent the government in any capacity.”