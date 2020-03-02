Amid fair weather, 150,000 Israelis flock to parks on national day off

Some 150,000 Israelis and 10,000 tourists celebrate the national day off by flocking to national parks and nature reserves to spend election day marveling at wild flowers, blossoming almond trees and streams full of water.

Among the most popular locations were the Yarkon-Tel Afek National Park east of Tel Aviv with 5,600 visitors, the Banias in the Golan Heights with 4,200, the national parks in Caesarea and Ashkelon with 3,300 each, Beit Guvrin with 3,100, Masada in the Judean Desert with 3,000 and the Ayun stream in northern Israel with 2,400.

גם בשעת אחה"צ זו, טור ארוך של מכוניות מטיילים משתרך בצפון הגולן. pic.twitter.com/SRybXSjbSH — Rubi Hammerschlag | רובי המרשלג (@rubih67) March 2, 2020

