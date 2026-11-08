Attorney general: Electoral fraud probes would not ‘even remotely’ influence election results

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara says that she has seen nothing in the investigations over possible electoral fraud that would “even remotely” influence the overall outcome of the recent election.

The attorney general’s comments come against the background of two investigations into possible electoral misconduct, and the recent objection of Baharav-Miara to a request by Shin Bet chief David Zini to question suspects, including lawmakers, without having provided the necessary evidence for such interrogations.

“I am not aware of any basis that could, even remotely, influence the election results or substantiate a claim of influence capable of altering the outcome,” Baharav-Miara says at a Justice Ministry seminar in Eilat, adding that any new information would be properly examined.

“When an evidentiary basis exists, those who need to be questioned will be questioned. This is not a matter of right or left. It is not a matter of Jew or Arab. The decision whether to investigate an individual is a professional, objective, and equitable one. That is how it has been, and that is how it will continue to be,” she continues.

“The chairman of the Central Elections Committee is overseeing this matter professionally, impartially, and responsibly, and out of a deep understanding of the importance of electoral integrity and public trust in the process. We will keep him updated on developments,” she adds.

The Shin Bet and other agencies are probing allegations that one or more foreign states funneled money to the Joint List of Arab parties through disguised donations, while the police are investigating separate allegations of vote-buying in the Negev.

Channel 12 News reported on Saturday night that the two electoral fraud investigations were falling apart, while the Central Elections Committee chairman, Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg, has said on several occasions that even if proved to be true, the extent of the electoral fraud suspicions would not be great enough to influence the election results.

Despite this, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies have cast aspersions on the validity of the vote and asserted that the election may have been “stolen.”