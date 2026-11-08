Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 8, 2026

‘Stop the genocide’: Thousands rally in Amsterdam to support Palestinians

By AFP Today, 6:28 pm
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Demonstrators march during the fourth 'Red Line' protest, with the focus on the Dutch economic and military ties with Israel, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, November 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Patrick Post)
Demonstrators march during the fourth 'Red Line' protest, with the focus on the Dutch economic and military ties with Israel, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, November 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Patrick Post)

Thousands of people dressed in red throng the streets of Amsterdam to denounce ongoing violence in Gaza, carrying signs reading “Stop the genocide.”

Organizers say some 20,000 people attend the “red line” protest, demanding that the Dutch government take action against Israel.

“Stop sending weapons to Israel,” one of the protesters, Steven Eisinger, a 33-year-old robotics engineer originally from the United States, tells AFP, wearing a red scarf around his neck.

“I’m Jewish myself, I have family that’s actually in Israel, living, and I wanted to really say, look I support Palestine and I’m anti-genocide.”

A fragile ceasefire between Hamas and Israel came into effect in October last year, after two years of war triggered by the terror group’s deadly attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

But an acute humanitarian crisis persists in the Gaza Strip, alongside regular Israeli strikes on Hamas targets, while settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank has intensified.

Unlike other European countries such as France and Belgium, the Netherlands has not recognized the state of Palestine.

Prime Minister Rob Jetten attended a similar protest when he was a parliamentary candidate in 2025. On Friday, he told reporters that it would now be “inappropriate” for him to take part.

At the end of September, the Dutch government brought in a ban on products from Israeli settlements in the West Bank, which are deemed illegal under international law. Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar revoked the accreditation of Dutch diplomats in response.

The Netherlands has withdrawn from the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest, with public broadcaster NPO citing the “sensitive” issue of Israel’s participation.

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