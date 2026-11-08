Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 8, 2026
False alarm as rocket siren sounds in Gaza border community
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
A siren warning of rocket fire sounds in the Gaza border community of Nir Oz.
In an update a short while later, the military says the sirens were triggered by a “false identification.”
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