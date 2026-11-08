Main suspect in Jaffa murder who fled to Jordan is detained while returning to Israel

Police say they arrested a man who allegedly fled to Jordan after murdering 28-year-old Ahmad Shaqra in Jaffa on August 28.

The man is described as the main suspect in the case and is identified as a Jaffa resident in his 20s. He will be brought before the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for a remand hearing, police say.

The suspect was detained while entering Israel around noon today via the Jordan River border crossing, also known as the Sheikh Hussein Bridge, near Beit Shean in northern Israel, according to police. A warrant had been issued for his arrest when he was still in Jordan, police say.

Two other Jaffa residents in their 20s were arrested hours after the murder and have been indicted, according to police.

Allegedly, a car they used and a loaded gun that one of them discarded during the arrest were both seized by officers, police say.