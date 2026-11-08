Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 8, 2026
Man injured in Petah Tikva violence succumbs to wounds, police say
A Petah Tikva resident who was badly injured in an “incident of serious violence” in Petah Tikva on Thursday has succumbed to his wounds, police say.
A suspect detained soon after the incident is now accused of manslaughter, and his arrest has been extended until Tuesday, police add.
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