Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 8, 2026

Man injured in Petah Tikva violence succumbs to wounds, police say

By Noam Lehmann Today, 7:49 pm
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A Petah Tikva resident who was badly injured in an “incident of serious violence” in Petah Tikva on Thursday has succumbed to his wounds, police say.

A suspect detained soon after the incident is now accused of manslaughter, and his arrest has been extended until Tuesday, police add.

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