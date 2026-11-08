Trump says new Iran offensive ‘highly unlikely,’ but it depends on progress in talks

US President Donald Trump says it is “highly unlikely” that he will order a new offensive against Iran if there is progress in negotiations with Tehran over its nuclear program and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

“It depends on whether or not they sign a very strong agreement,” Trump tells CNN when asked about a potential renewed offensive.

“The answer is highly unlikely it’s going to be necessary. They’re a failing nation… I would if necessary, but we hit them really hard… They’re withering away financially. We’ve hit them militarily. We could finish them off,” he adds.

Trump says the US is ready to strike Iran if necessary. “We’re ready for it. I’ve got three aircraft carriers here. The other one just arrived. We have three. They’re fully locked and loaded.”

He reiterates that he would like to avoid destroying Iranian infrastructure. “I don’t want to do that because, essentially, it’ll take 10 years to rebuild them… I don’t like ripping down bridges. And the hardest thing to build is a bridge. It takes years, and I’m a good builder.”

Trump claims Iran maintains 10 percent of its missile capacity and 15% of its drone capabilities.

“The only thing they can do is about 10% level — make some missiles and make some drones. Drones at about 15% because much of their factories are gone,” he says. “They want to make a deal so badly.”