Reports: Woman killed, several injured in collapse of sand embankment in Gaza

Gaza’s Hamas-run Civil Defense agency reports that a woman was killed and at least five others injured when a sand embankment collapsed at a displacement camp in the Deir al-Balah area of the central Gaza Strip, amid heavy rainfall in recent days.

Footage from the scene shows numerous residents digging through the sand in search of survivors.

According to the UN, 1.7 million Gazans are living in tents and makeshift shelters. Tens of millimeters of rain have fallen in recent days, causing flooding and the collapse of tents.

عاجل| مصادر محلية: سقوط كثب من الرمال على خيام النازحين جنوب مدينة دير البلح وسط قطاع غزة. pic.twitter.com/bdivk935pq — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) November 8, 2026