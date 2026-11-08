Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 8, 2026

Supporters flock to Jewish restaurants targeted in anti-Zionist Philadelphia protest

By Luke Tress Today, 9:21 pm
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Luke Tress is The Times of Israel's New York correspondent.

Crowds of supporters flock to Jewish restaurants targeted in an anti-Zionist protest in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Anti-Zionist activist groups announced a “boycott ride” targeting Jewish eateries in the city’s Rittenhouse Square area, stating, “No business for Zionists.”

Video from the scene shows long lines of supporters outside the eateries.

Counter-protesters hold signs that say, “Jew-hatred is un-American,” and, “I am not a Jew with trembling knees.”

Other footage shows Israel supporters on sidewalks heckling the protesters as they ride past on bicycles.

Dozens of protesters, many masked, wearing keffiyehs, or brandishing Palestinian flags, joined the “boycott ride.”

Some scuffles broke out between the two sides, videos show.

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