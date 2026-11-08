Supporters flock to Jewish restaurants targeted in anti-Zionist Philadelphia protest
Luke Tress is The Times of Israel's New York correspondent.
Crowds of supporters flock to Jewish restaurants targeted in an anti-Zionist protest in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Anti-Zionist activist groups announced a “boycott ride” targeting Jewish eateries in the city’s Rittenhouse Square area, stating, “No business for Zionists.”
Video from the scene shows long lines of supporters outside the eateries.
NOW: Massive line outside Of Goldie restaurant in Philly after 'Boycott Ride' protest https://t.co/qs85T1F4ng pic.twitter.com/NxdqChzs1n
— Oliya Scootercaster ???? (@ScooterCasterNY) November 8, 2026
Counter-protesters hold signs that say, “Jew-hatred is un-American,” and, “I am not a Jew with trembling knees.”
Other footage shows Israel supporters on sidewalks heckling the protesters as they ride past on bicycles.
NOW: "Boycott Ride" confronted as they ride by Philadelphia Jewish Restaurants, one protester announced that they ended their bike ride early "it's getting too dangerous".
Pro-Palestine protesters described restaurants as "Zionist Establishments". One man said "Israeli soldiers… pic.twitter.com/xJUhCuWqsn
— Oliya Scootercaster ???? (@ScooterCasterNY) November 8, 2026
Dozens of protesters, many masked, wearing keffiyehs, or brandishing Palestinian flags, joined the “boycott ride.”
Some scuffles broke out between the two sides, videos show.
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