IDF says Hezbollah sites found near UN posts in southern Lebanon

The military says it uncovered Hezbollah weapons caches and an apartment in use by the terror group close to United Nations posts in southern Lebanon.
Reservists of the Oded Brigade operating in the town of Mays al-Jabal located “two stockpiles of equipment and weapons” in a civilian home, around 200 meters (656 feet) from a UN post, along with another weapons cache approximately 100 meters (328 feet) from the same UN site, according to the IDF.
The IDF says that the weapons found at the sites included Kalashnikov rifles, a machine gun, RPG launchers and rockets, grenades, and other military gear.
Nearby, in the town of a-Tiri, the military says troops of the Kfir Brigade located “an apartment used for military purposes by Hezbollah” some 250 meters (820 meters) from a UN post.
That site contained “surveillance equipment, combat gear, living supplies, and emblems of the Hezbollah terror organization,” the army says.
The IDF says that the findings are “further evidence that the UNIFIL force has failed in its mission, and of the cynical exploitation by terror organizations in the face of UNIFIL’s inaction.”
UNIFIL is set to withdraw from southern Lebanon at the end of the year.
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