Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 8, 2026

Train collision in Egypt’s Giza kills 4, injures 88

By AFP Today, 6:30 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
People stand at the site of a train collision in al-Ayyat in Giza governate southern Cairo on November 8, 2026. (AFP)
People stand at the site of a train collision in al-Ayyat in Giza governate southern Cairo on November 8, 2026. (AFP)

Two trains have collided south of the Egyptian capital, derailing several carriages, killing four and injuring dozens, according to the authorities.

Egypt’s railway authority says a train traveling from Giza to Fayoum crashed into the rear of another service heading south from Cairo to the city of Aswan.

The health ministry says an initial count puts the toll from the crash at four passengers killed, with 88 others currently being treated for injuries in hospitals around the Giza area.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi says he is following the accident “with great concern,” and has directed authorities to conduct an urgent investigation to “hold accountable anyone found to have been negligent.”

Authorities said they have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash, which occurred in Giza’s Al-Ayyat area, the site of Egypt’s worst-ever rail disaster. In 2002, more than 370 people were killed when a fire swept through a train carrying holiday travelers south of Cairo. In 2009, multiple train crashes in the area killed dozens.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.