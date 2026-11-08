Train collision in Egypt’s Giza kills 4, injures 88

Two trains have collided south of the Egyptian capital, derailing several carriages, killing four and injuring dozens, according to the authorities.

Egypt’s railway authority says a train traveling from Giza to Fayoum crashed into the rear of another service heading south from Cairo to the city of Aswan.

The health ministry says an initial count puts the toll from the crash at four passengers killed, with 88 others currently being treated for injuries in hospitals around the Giza area.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi says he is following the accident “with great concern,” and has directed authorities to conduct an urgent investigation to “hold accountable anyone found to have been negligent.”

Authorities said they have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash, which occurred in Giza’s Al-Ayyat area, the site of Egypt’s worst-ever rail disaster. In 2002, more than 370 people were killed when a fire swept through a train carrying holiday travelers south of Cairo. In 2009, multiple train crashes in the area killed dozens.