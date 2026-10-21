Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Australia lawmaker wounded in ramming attack has lost both her legs, husband says

By AFP Today, 9:32 am
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Helen Haines, independent MP for the neighboring electorate of Indi, poses during the Farrer By-Election in Albury, New South Wales, on May 9, 2026. (HILARY WARDHAUGH/AFP)
Helen Haines, independent MP for the neighboring electorate of Indi, poses during the Farrer By-Election in Albury, New South Wales, on May 9, 2026. (HILARY WARDHAUGH/AFP)

Australian lawmaker Helen Haines, who was deliberately hit by a car this week, has had both legs removed following the attack, her husband tells journalists.

“Helen’s left leg was amputated on Monday. We had been hoping that her right leg would be saved, but as of this afternoon and this morning, the surgeons had to also remove her right leg,” Phil Haines says at a Melbourne hospital, where the lawmaker remains in critical condition.

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