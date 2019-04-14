Gaza factions said weighing resumption of balloon launches, nighttime border clashes
Netanyahu says ICC decision not to probe US troops bodes well for Israel

PM calls court’s decision not to take up investigation a ‘correction of injustice,’ says it’ll change how Jewish state treated internationally

By TOI staff Today, 2:20 pm 0 Edit
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem on April 14, 2019. (Ronen Zvulun/AFP)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.

3:31 pm

Gaza factions said weighing resumption of balloon launches, nighttime border clashes

Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip are considering resuming the use of “hard tools” such as incendiary balloon launches and nighttime clashes along the border over what they say is Israel’s failure to honor understandings between the sides aimed at ensuring calm, the Al-Quds newspaper reports.

According to the Jerusalem-based daily, the Palestinians spoke with an Egyptian security delegation mediating between Gaza’s Hamas rulers and Israel, which promised to press Jerusalem to honor its end of the understandings.

The newspaper says this includes Israel lifting restrictions on the export and import of certain goods to and from Gaza.

3:15 pm

Hundreds evacuated in Frankfurt so WWII bomb can be defused

BERLIN — Some 600 people have been evacuated from their homes in the old city of Frankfurt so specialists could remove a World War II-era bomb that was discovered in the Main River.

The German news agency dpa reports the bomb was defused, as planned, underwater on Sunday, which led to a loud detonation and a big water fountain on the river. Police tell dpa “the bomb is no longer a danger.”

Firefighters had discovered the American 250-kilogram (550-pound) bomb during diving training in the river on Tuesday.

Even more than 70 years after the end of the war, bombs and other munitions still turn up regularly in Germany, a testament to the ferocity of the fighting in World War II.

— AP

A large water fountain rises behind the Iron Bridge when a 250 kilogram US-American bomb from the Second World War in the Main River is detonated with a blast in Frankfurt, Germany, April 14, 2019. (Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa via AP)
2:57 pm

Technical problems reported with Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp worldwide

Users of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are reporting difficulties accessing the social media sites worldwide, including in Israel.

Both Instagram and WhatsApp are owned by Facebook, with the latter widely used among Israelis for messaging.

2:43 pm

Egypt’s Sissi hosts Libyan strongman Haftar in Cairo

CAIRO — Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi meets Sunday with Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar, whose forces are fighting for control of the capital Tripoli, state media reports.

They “are discussing the latest developments in Libya” at the presidential palace in Cairo, Egyptian state newspaper Al Ahram says.

Sissi has been an ardent supporter of Haftar’s forces, which control swaths of eastern Libya and launched an offensive on April 4 to take the capital.

— AFP

In this file photo from November 29, 2016, Khalifa Haftar, chief of the Libyan National Army, leaves the main building of Russia’s Foreign Ministry after a meeting with the Russian foreign minister in Moscow. (Vasily Maximov/AFP)
2:21 pm

Eilat woman accused of drowning son acquitted on mental health grounds

The Beerbsheba District Court acquits a woman from the Red Sea resort of Eilat accused of drowning her 4-year-old son in a bathtub.

The court cites the women’s mental state and the opinion of a psychiatrist, who argued the suspect was not fit to stand trial.

The judge orders the women be hospitalized in a psychiatric facility for up to 25 years.

2:20 pm

Netanyahu says ICC decision not to probe US troops bodes well for Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the International Criminal Court’s rejection last week of a request to investigate the actions of American soldiers in Afghanistan is good news for Israel.

Speaking at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu says the purpose of the court was to try genocides and ethnic violence in states without proper legal systems, unlike democracies such as the US and Israel.

“To put on trial US or Israeli troops, or the State of Israel and the United States, is absurd. This is the opposite of the original purpose of the International Criminal Court,” he says, according to a statement from his office.

Netanyahu calls the recent ICC decision a “correction of injustice” and says it will how Israel is treated internationally.

ICC prosecutors have been investigating Israel over its settlement policy in the West Bank as well as the conduct of its forces during the 2014 Gaza war against the Hamas terror group.

 

