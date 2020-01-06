Harvey Weinstein arrives at court ahead of sex assault trial

Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers and a judge are handling the final preparations for his trial on charges of rape and sexual assault.

After more than two years since the allegations first came to widespread public attention and catalyzed the #MeToo movement, jury selection is scheduled to start this week.

Weinstein, using a walker following a recent back surgery, arrives at a New York court sporting a dark suit and disheveled hair. When asked how his back was outside the courtroom, Weinstein responds with a thin smile and a so-so gesture with his hand.

The disgraced movie mogul faces allegations that he raped one woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006.

The 67-year-old has pleaded not guilty and says any sexual activity was consensual. If he’s convicted of the most serious charges against him, two counts of predatory sexual assault, Weinstein faces a mandatory life sentence.

