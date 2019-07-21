The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
Iranian FM says John Bolton hoping to drag UK ‘into a quaqmire’
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif hits out once again at the “B team” following his country’s seizure of a UK-flagged vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, accusing US National Security Adviser John Bolton of seeking to bring Britain into a conflict with Iran.
Make no mistake:
Having failed to lure @realDonaldTrump into War of the Century, and fearing collapse of his #B_Team, @AmbJohnBolton is turning his venom against the UK in hopes of dragging it into a quagmire.
Only prudence and foresight can thwart such ploys.
— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) July 21, 2019
Israeli youth basketball team gunning for back-to-back titles
Israel’s national under-20 basketball team is looking to win the FIBA European Championships for a second year in a row when it faces off against Spain this evening.
The youth squad has now been in the finals for three consecutive years, with 2018 marking the first time it ever won the championship.
The Israeli team secured its spot in this year’s championship with its 81-70 victory over France on Saturday. Deni Deni Avdija, who is leading Israel in scoring this tournament, put in a game high 26 points for the blue and whites.
Spain, who is undefeated so far, beat Germany 80-62 to punch its ticket to the title game.
The Israeli squad may get a boost in tonight’s game from the home crowd, as the tournament is being held in Tel Aviv.
Bennett says Israel ‘more important than personal advancement,’ calls for a united right
Ahead of Ayelet Shaked’s expected announcement this evening she’ll lead the New Right in upcoming elections, the party’s current leader Naftali Bennett issues a call for all right-wing factions to get together.
“The country is more important than personal advancement and the country right now needs a united right,” Bennett writes on his Twitter account.
The tweet appears aimed at the Union of Right-Wing Parties, an alliance of two national-religious factions that has resisted calls for it to be led by Shaked.
The Kan public broadcaster meanwhile reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with URWP leader Rafi Peretz this evening and push him to again team up with Itamar Ben Gvir of the extremist Otzma Yehudit party.
According to Kan, Ben Gvir recently talked with Shaked about teaming up with New Right in the event that the party doesn’t join forces with URWP.
German FM urges diplomacy after Iran’s seizure of UK tanker
Germany’s foreign minister is warning Iran that its seizure of commercial vessels in a key Persian Gulf shipping lane is contributing to an “escalation spiral” that could lead to war.
Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says in comments to Bild newspaper’s Sunday edition that the seizure of a British tanker Friday and the temporary detention of another has made the situation in the Gulf “a lot more serious and dangerous than it has been.”
He says “there can be no winners, only losers, in a possible uncontrolled military escalation” and calls on Iran’s leaders to fulfill “their responsibilities and not continue with this escalation spiral.”
Maas says European efforts are focused on keeping diplomatic channels open with “voices of reason” despite the challenges involved.
He says: “This is about preventing war.”
— AP
Peretz associates say Shaked decision meant to pressure him to give up top spot
Union of Right-Wing Parties leader Rafi Peretz will meet with the faction’s No. 2 Bezalel Smotrich this afternoon ahead of Ayelet Shaked’s expected announcement that she’ll head the New Right party in upcoming elections.
Shaked’s decision comes as Peretz resists calls to give her the top spot in URWP, even though polls indicate it would do better at the ballot box with her as leader.
Anonymous associates of Peretz tell the Ynet news site that Shaked and the New Right’s Naftali Bennett “intend to launch a blitz and force us on a [joint] list under their conditions.”
“We won’t allow this to happen. Shaked won’t get the top place,” the sources say.
UK Treasury chief vows to quit if Boris Johnson becomes PM
LONDON — British Treasury chief Philip Hammond says he will quit if — as widely expected — Boris Johnson becomes prime minister this week.
Hammond said Sunday that Johnson’s vow to take the U.K. out of the European Union on October 31 with or without a divorce deal is “not something that I could ever sign up to.”
He is the third minister within a week to quit or say they will resign in order to try to block a no-deal Brexit. Economists say leaving the EU without a deal would cause Britain economic turmoil.
Johnson is the strong favorite to win a two-person runoff to lead the Conservative Party and the country. The winner is being announced Tuesday, with the victor taking over from Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday.
— AP
Iran says fate of seized UK-flagged ship depends on crew ‘cooperation’
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran says the fate of a British-flagged tanker it is refusing to hand back after seizing it in the Gulf depends on the cooperation of its crew with an investigation.
A senior official also says the entire crew of the Stena Impero oil tanker was in good health.
The vessel was impounded with its 23 crew members aboard at the port of Bandar Abbas after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized it in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday.
Its crew is made up of 18 Indians, including the captain, three Russians, a Latvian and a Filipino.
“All of them are in full health, they are on the vessel and the vessel is… anchored in a safe place,” says Allah-Morad Afifipoor, director-general of the Hormozgan province port and maritime authority.
“We are ready to meet their needs. But we have to carry out investigations with regards the vessel,” he tells Press TV. “The investigation depends on the cooperation by the crew members on the vessel, and also our access to the evidence required for us to look into the matter.”
Britain called the seizure “dangerous” and summoned Iran’s charge d’affaires on Saturday, urging Iran to de-escalate tensions and release the tanker.
— AFP
UK navy heard in audio trying to thwart Iran ship seizure
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — In an audio recording released by a maritime security risk firm, a British naval officer can be heard saying that the transit of a British-flagged vessel through the Strait of Hormuz must not be impaired under international law, just before it is seized by Iranian forces.
The same recording has an Iranian naval officer telling the Stena Impero to change course, saying: “You obey, you will be safe.”
The audio released Sunday by Dryad Global shows how the British navy was unable to prevent the ship’s seizure by Iranian forces on Friday.
Iranian officials say the move came in response to Britain’s role in seizing an Iranian supertanker loaded with some 2 million barrels of crude weeks earlier.
Friday’s incident comes amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran.
— AP
comments