Iranian FM says John Bolton hoping to drag UK ‘into a quaqmire’

Israel’s national under-20 basketball team is looking to win the FIBA European Championships for a second year in a row when it faces off against Spain this evening.

The youth squad has now been in the finals for three consecutive years, with 2018 marking the first time it ever won the championship.

The Israeli team secured its spot in this year’s championship with its 81-70 victory over France on Saturday. Deni Deni Avdija, who is leading Israel in scoring this tournament, put in a game high 26 points for the blue and whites.

Spain, who is undefeated so far, beat Germany 80-62 to punch its ticket to the title game.

The Israeli squad may get a boost in tonight’s game from the home crowd, as the tournament is being held in Tel Aviv.