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Katz urges unity in light of Iran nuclear threat at memorial for 1956 Suez War

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 12:04 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Defense Minister Israel Katz speaks at a ceremony for the 1956 Suez War at Mount Herzl, Jerusalem, November 8, 2026. (Screenshot: Defense Ministry)
Defense Minister Israel Katz speaks at a ceremony for the 1956 Suez War at Mount Herzl, Jerusalem, November 8, 2026. (Screenshot: Defense Ministry)

Defense Minister Israel Katz asserts that Iran has not given up on its nuclear weapons ambitions, while also calling for “unity” in Israel as the leader of his party’s main rival is to be given the mandate to form a new government.

“Iran is seeking to renew its efforts to obtain nuclear weapons, alongside other serious efforts that pose a real danger to the State of Israel. We cannot accept these threats,” he says at a memorial service for soldiers who lost their lives during the 1956 Suez War.

“It is our duty to be prepared for every scenario and to act as necessary to protect Israeli citizens. Ahead of the major missions still before us, we must be united,” Katz says.

He says that Israel’s enemies “need to know that even when we have disagreements among ourselves, we stand together, determined and united, against those who threaten our existence.”

“This is a time for unity, responsibility and mutual solidarity,” Katz adds.

Katz is a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party. Last night, Netanyahu called on the so-called “change bloc” parties led by Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot to form what he termed a “national unity government,” even though he stressed at the same time that such a government must include all of his far-right and ultra-Orthodox allies.

President Isaac Herzog said he would assign Eisenkot the task of forming a new government at an official ceremony later today.

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