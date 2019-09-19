Lambasting PM’s deal with religious parties, Liberman calls on Netanyahu to cease the ‘tricks and shtick’
search
home page
Live Now

Liberman said planning to recommend Gantz be tasked with forming government

Yisrael Beytenu head blasts Likud-religious parties’ deal to enter coalition talks as single bloc, claims premier dragging country into 3rd election instead of letting go of power

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:05 pm 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Photo composition (L to R): Blue and White chief Benny Gantz, Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Yonatan Sindel, Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)
Photo composition (L to R): Blue and White chief Benny Gantz, Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Yonatan Sindel, Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold

3:46 pm

Lambasting PM’s deal with religious parties, Liberman calls on Netanyahu to cease the ‘tricks and shtick’

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman assailed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for forming a technical bloc with the religious Shas, UTJ and Yamina parties, claiming the premier was dragging the country into the year’s third election because of his refusal to let go of his hold on power.

“Quit the political exercises, tricks and shtick,” Liberman says in a Facebook post. “Come sit — you, [Blue and White chairman] Benny [Gantz] and I — in order to form a broad liberal unity government for the future of the State of Israel.”

3:04 pm

US-sanctioned Lebanese bank tied to Hezbollah self-liquidates

Lebanon’s Central Bank announces it had agreed to the self-liquidation request it received from a bank hit by US sanctions last month over ties with Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah.

“Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh announced today he approved the request made by Jammal Trust Bank SAL,” the Lebanese state-run National News Agency reports.

On August 29, Washington slapped heavy financial sanctions on JTB, which was accused of acting as a key financial institution for Hezbollah.

The US Treasury said the bank was used for enabling several of the Shiite militant group’s financial activities, “including sending payments to families of suicide bombers.”

The news agency quotes Salameh as stressing that the value of the bank’s assets and of its contribution to the national deposit guarantee body were sufficient “in principle” to pay back all deposits and fulfill obligations.

Iran-backed Hezbollah has been a US-designated terrorist group since 1997 and fights alongside the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad in the neighboring country’s civil war.

It is Tehran’s most potent proxy on the regional scene and also wields significant influence in Lebanese politics.

One of a handful of Shiite-owned Lebanese banks, JTB had specialized in micro-credit in remote areas of the country’s Shiite-majority south, which is also Hezbollah’s heartland.

— AFP

2:59 pm

Netanyahu expresses ‘disappointment’ over Blue and White head’s refusal to meet

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expresses “disappointment” over what he claims is Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz’s refusal to meet with him.

The statement from the premier was issued moments after Gantz asserted that he will be the one forming and leading a unity government and rejected Netanyahu’s offer for the centrist alliance to join a coalition headed by Likud.

“I was surprised and disappointed that as of now, Benny Gantz still refuses to respond to my call to meet. The president called for a unity government, but without a meeting between the two major party leaders, it is impossible to form a unity government,” Netanyahu says in a statement.

“The State of Israel needs as broad a unity government as possible — not another election and certainly not a government that relies on anti-Zionist parties,” he adds ostensibly referring to the Joint List.

The latest tally showed Blue and White leading Likud 33-31 in the seat count. Gantz has expressed interest in forming a coalition with Likud, but has called for a “liberal unity government” — one that the Haredi parties and Yamina would likely have a hard time joining.

But earlier today, Netanyahu convinced the leaders of all three religious parties to sign a document in which they agreed to enter coalition negotiations as one bloc led by Netanyahu.

2:42 pm

Lapid: Netanyahu unwilling to accept election results

Blue and White MK Yair Lapid says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is refusing to accept the results of yesterday’s election and is accordingly dragging the country toward the year’s third election.

“One person is preventing the formation of a liberal unity government. One person. When faced with the choice between what’s important for the country and what’s important for one person, the country comes first,” Lapid says ahead of a Blue and White faction meeting.

“The public didn’t give him their confidence — he’s trying to replace the public,” he adds.

Lapid says Blue and White is seeking to form a coalition of those who believe in civil marriage and public transportation on the Sabbath, all but ruling out the Haredi parties as well as most members of Yamina.

2:38 pm

Gantz rejects ‘spin’ of unity government led by Netanyahu; says he’ll be next PM

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz asserts that he will be the one forming and leading a unity government, rejecting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s offer for the centrist alliance to join a government headed by the Likud leader.

“I am interested and intend to form a broad, liberal unity government under my leadership,” Gantz says in a statement ahead of Blue and White’s first faction meeting since winning 33 seats (according to the latest count) in yesterday’s election — two more than Netanyahu’s Likud.

“To form a unity government you do not come forward with political blocs and spins but rather honesty, statesmanship, responsibility and seriousness,” Gantz says, referring to the political bloc deal Netanyahu inked hours earlier with the leaders of UTJ, Shas and Yamina.

The leaders of the right-wing religious parties agreed to enter coalition negotiations as one unit led by Netanyahu.

2:15 pm

Iran diplomat warns of ‘all-out war’ if hit for Saudi attack

Iran’s foreign minister warns that any attack on his country over a drone-and-missile strike on Saudi Arabia’s oil industry will result in “all-out war,” further pushing up tensions across the Persian Gulf.

The comments by Mohammad Javad Zarif represent the starkest warning offered yet by Iran in a long summer of mysterious attacks and incidents following the collapse of Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers, over a year after US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord.

Zarif’s comments also appear to be in response to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who a day earlier while traveling to Saudi Arabia referred to the attack as an “act of war.”

— AP

2:06 pm

All right-wing, religious parties finish signing pledge of allegiance to Netanyahu in effort to foil secular unity government

The leaders of all the parties in the right-wing religious bloc have signed a document pledging to recommend Benjamin Netanyahu as the next prime minister and vowing to enter a coalition only as a single unit, as the premier called on Blue and White chief Benny Gantz to join a “unity government” that includes those parties.

Gantz during the election spoke of his interest in forming a “secular unity government” ostensibly void of the Haredi parties Shas and United Torah Judaism as well as the more hardline members of the Yamina party.

2:06 pm

Blue and White officials dismiss PM’s proposal as ‘desperate,’ ‘spin’

Senior officials within the Blue and White party dismiss Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s offer of a “unity government” that includes all the religious right-wing parties, as Benny Gantz’s centrist alliance was set to issue its official response.

The premier called on Gantz to join a government that includes those parties, pressuring him to drop his demand for a “secular” unity government with Likud, minus the ultra-Orthodox and religious parties.

read more:
comments
Live Now
3:46 pm

Lambasting PM’s deal with religious parties, Liberman calls on Netanyahu to cease the ‘tricks and shtick’

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman assailed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for forming a technical bloc with the religious Shas, UTJ and Yamina parties, claiming the premier was dragging the country into the year’s third election because of his refusal to let go of his hold on power.

“Quit the political exercises, tricks and shtick,” Liberman says in a Facebook post. “Come sit — you, [Blue and White chairman] Benny [Gantz] and I — in order to form a broad liberal unity government for the future of the State of Israel.”