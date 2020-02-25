Likud said to give up on efforts to convince far-right party to quit elections

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party has given up on attempts to persuade Itamar Ben Gvir, the leader of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party, to withdraw from the race, according to senior sources within the party cited by the Kan public broadcaster.

According to the report, the Likud officials have said all the various offers presented to Ben Gvir have been rejected, and that chances of convincing him are now zero.

Otzma Yehudit will not get enough support to clear the 3.25% electoral threshold in next week’s election, according to all recent polls, and Likud has been warning of right-wing votes being wasted.