Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 8, 2026

Man replaces large German flag with Palestinian banner outside Berlin’s Reichstag; is arrested

Today, 4:58 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

A man replaced the large German flag flying outside the Reichstag building in Berlin, which houses the German parliament, with a Palestinian flag today.

The man climbed the large pole, which is dozens of meters high, to swap out the Flag of Unity, which symbolizes German reunification. The Palestinian flag remained atop the mast for about an hour until authorities were able to remove it.

German media says the man and two accomplices were arrested.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.