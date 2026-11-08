Man replaces large German flag with Palestinian banner outside Berlin’s Reichstag; is arrested

A man replaced the large German flag flying outside the Reichstag building in Berlin, which houses the German parliament, with a Palestinian flag today.

The man climbed the large pole, which is dozens of meters high, to swap out the Flag of Unity, which symbolizes German reunification. The Palestinian flag remained atop the mast for about an hour until authorities were able to remove it.

German media says the man and two accomplices were arrested.

German police arrested three people in Berlin today after a man scaled the 30-metre flagpole outside the Reichstag, took down the German "Flag of Unity" and hoisted a Palestinian flag. Two accomplices filmed the climb. All three are suspected of insulting state symbols.… pic.twitter.com/nDnDJ5XuoG — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 8, 2026