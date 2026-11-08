Reports: Shas leader Deri, 2 other MKs withdraw from Knesset slate; Deri to remain party chairman

Shas chairman Aryeh Deri has withdrawn from the party’s Knesset slate and will not serve as a lawmaker in the incoming 26th Knesset, according to Hebrew media reports.

The move comes days after Deri sought to resign as party chairman following Shas’s dismal showing in the October 27 election, which saw the ultra-Orthodox faction shrink from 11 seats to just six, its worst result in more than three decades.

However, the party’s Council of Torah Sages rejected his resignation, insisting that he remain at the helm to lead Shas’s efforts to secure military service exemptions for Haredi yeshiva students. Deri will now reportedly continue leading the party without serving in the Knesset.

Dror Amos and MK Moshe Abutbul, No. 6 and 7 on the party slate, have also withdrawn, clearing the way for MKs Uriel Buso and Yossi Taieb, No. 8 and 9, to enter parliament.