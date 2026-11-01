Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 1, 2026
Olympic medal-winning taekwondo athlete Avishag Semberg to retire
Israeli Olympic medal-winning taekwondo athlete Avishag Semberg is retiring from the sport, reports say.
The announcement comes after Semberg — who won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics — had a disappointing early finish when she was knocked out in her first match at the Paris Olympics in 2024.
The 25-year-old has reportedly not competed internationally since then.
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