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Olympic medal-winning taekwondo athlete Avishag Semberg to retire

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Israel's Avishag Semberg walks off the ring after defeating Turkey's Rukiye Yıldırım to win a bronze medal during the women's 49kg taekwondo match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, on Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe).
Israel's Avishag Semberg walks off the ring after defeating Turkey's Rukiye Yıldırım to win a bronze medal during the women's 49kg taekwondo match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, on Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe).

Israeli Olympic medal-winning taekwondo athlete Avishag Semberg is retiring from the sport, reports say.

The announcement comes after Semberg — who won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics — had a disappointing early finish when she was knocked out in her first match at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

The 25-year-old has reportedly not competed internationally since then.

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