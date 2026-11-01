Qatari gas tanker struck in Gulf on Friday evening, state media says

A Qatari tanker was attacked with “unidentified objects” while transiting Gulf waters, the country’s state news agency reports.
The attack on Friday evening struck a liquefied natural gas carrier, Al Mayeda, that belongs to the Qatar Gas Transport Company, Qatar News Agency says.
Since the US-Israeli war on Iran broke out in February, Tehran has been targeting vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and wider Gulf in an effort to assert control over shipping.
It says ships must obtain its permission to transit.
In response, the US has been blockading Iranian ports.
None of the crew members onboard the vessel struck on Friday were injured and there was no environmental impact from the attack, the report says.
The ship was in a “safe condition” and operational, the Qatari company is cited as saying.
Qatar, a mediator in the war, has stepped up diplomatic efforts in recent days in an attempt to revive negotiations between the United States and Iran.
More from today’s Liveblog:
Is our live election coverage important to you?
Join The Times of Israel Community
JOIN NOW
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
Are you relying on The Times of Israel for accurate and timely coverage of the 2026 Israeli election? If so, please join The Times of Israel Community. For as little as $6/month, you will:
- Support our independent journalists who are working around the clock to report political developments as they unfold;
- Read ToI with a clear, ads-free experience on our site, apps and podcasts; and
- Gain access to exclusive content shared only with the ToI Community, including our DocuNation streaming film series and weekly letters from founding editor David Horovitz.
You're a dedicated reader
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel