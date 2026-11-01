Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 1, 2026
Binance says resuming withdrawals after hack of billions of dollars
Binance says that it had resumed withdrawals after major hack that affected more than $6.3 billion in funds.
“First batch network now opened in phase one of withdrawals is $BTC bitcoin network,” the company says on X.
The FBI said yesterday that the biggest crypto heist in history was orchestrated by North Korean hackers.
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