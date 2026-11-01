Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 1, 2026

Binance says resuming withdrawals after hack of billions of dollars

By Agencies Today, 8:39 am
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Binance says that it had resumed withdrawals after major hack that affected more than $6.3 billion in funds.

“First batch network now opened in phase one of withdrawals is $BTC bitcoin network,” the company says on X.

The FBI said yesterday that the biggest crypto heist in history was orchestrated by North Korean hackers.

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