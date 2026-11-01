Iran has discussed Vance’s letter at senior level, foreign minister says

Tehran has discussed US Vice President JD Vance’s letter in high-level meetings, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi tells Al Jazeera, though he adds there are currently no plans for direct talks with the US scheduled.

Earlier this week, Vance, who led the US delegation at past peace talks, sent a letter to a senior Iranian official.

The New York Times and Wall Street Journal reported that Vance had offered to restart peace talks, but Trump denied this and said the proposal was only to discuss allowing in medical supplies.