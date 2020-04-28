Over 20 said killed by fuel truck bomb in northern Syria

Government ministers have approved the gradual reopening of yeshivas, Education Minister Rafi Peretz announces.

“We will continue to do everything to benefit all hues of the population,” Peretz writes on Twitter.

He doesn’t give a target date for when the yeshivas will reopen. Ministers gave tentative approval yesterday for some schools to reopen as early as Sunday.

Peretz says the yeshivas will be required to comply with directives of the Health Ministry and National Security Council, which has been tasked with coordinating Israel’s response to the coronavirus.

Many yeshivas remained open after schools in Israel were ordered close, which some have linked to the higher rates of infection in ultra-Orthodox areas.

According to Kikar HaShabbat, an ultra-Orthodox news site, the plan approved by the government will see students divided into “capsules” that have no contact with each other.