Putin could pardon Naama Issachar on eve of trip to Israel — Russian paper

Russian President Vladimir Putin could pardon Israeli-American backpacker Naama Issachar on the eve of his visit to Israel, Russian newspaper Kommersant reports.

The paper cites “informed sources in government agencies,” who also express discontent with Israel’s decision to extradite Russian Aleksey Burkov to the US.

Stopping Burkov’s extradition is widely believed in Israel to have been Moscow’s chief reason for Issachar’s imprisonment and trial after her arrest during a stopover in Moscow.

“I would like it to be a two-way street,” one source tells the paper of Issachar’s release.

Putin is expected in Israel next week to attend the 5th World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem.