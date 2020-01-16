After call with Putin, PM ‘optimistic’ issue of jailed Israeli will be resolved

The prime minister is calling on Itamar Ben Gvir to halt Otzma Yehudit’s election campaign after it is left outside the new union of small right-wing parties.

Associates of Benjamin Netanyahu blame New Right chief Naftali Bennett for “placing the entire right-wing rule in danger” through his veto on Otzma Yehudit.

They say in a statement: “The prime minister praises the leadership shown by Rabbi Rafi Peretz, who despite the heavy personal cost acted to minimize the damage cause by Bennett to the right-wing bloc and saved votes in the bloc.”

“Now the prime minister expects Ben Gvir, despite the difficulty, to leave the race in order to ensure right-wing rule.”