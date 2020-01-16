Smotrich dismisses criticism after ministry nixes bus trips that impinge on Shabbat

Ten Israelis have been arrested in Europe over the past week while attempting to smuggle dozens of kilograms of khat in their suitcases, the Foreign Ministry says.

The detainees, who were all described by the ministry as “young” but only three of whom were minors, were arrested in Vienna, Copenhagen and London with the stimulants.

The ministry said each could be jailed for several months for the offense. It added that several of the suspects were on their first trips abroad and are believed to have been hired by locals to traffic in the substance.

While the khat plant, a stimulant, is partially legal in Israel, it is considered an illegal drug in many European nations.