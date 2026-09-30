Report: PM shared intel on Iran nuclear progress during Abu Dhabi meeting with Emirati leader

During their Abu Dhabi meeting on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu showed Emirati President Mohammed bin Zayed new Israeli intelligence showing that Iran is making progress on its nuclear program, CNN reports, citing an Israeli source with knowledge of the meeting.

Among the details Netanyahu shared was intelligence showing evidence of new construction at Pickaxe Mountain, the under-construction Iranian nuclear site buried deep under a mountain.

The site, known as Kuh-e Kolang Gaz La, or “Pickaxe Mountain,” lies on the south side of Iran’s Natanz nuclear enrichment site, which was bombed by the United States during Operation Midnight Hammer in 2025’s 12-day war between Iran and Israel.

Pickaxe Mountain has not been struck.