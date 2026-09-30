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Reform Judaism head slams Jerusalem mayor for not condemning attacks on synagogue

By Zev Stub Today, 11:28 am
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Zev Stub is the Times of Israel's Diaspora Affairs correspondent.

Rabbi Rick Jacobs, president of the Union for Reform Judaism, in Jerusalem on June 27, 2018. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Rabbi Rick Jacobs, president of the Union for Reform Judaism, in Jerusalem on June 27, 2018. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The head of the Union for Reform Judaism has called on Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion to publicly condemn a series of attacks against Kol HaNeshama, a Reform synagogue in the capital, after the congregation was targeted for the fourth time in a month.

The latest incident occurred on Yom Kippur, when an intruder entered the synagogue between the Kol Nidre service and the following morning’s prayers and removed a Pride flag from the sanctuary. Earlier incidents included a smashed window and vandalism, eggs being thrown at worshipers on Rosh Hashanah, and other damage.

“Any single attack should be enough to spur vocal condemnation from you and other authorities,” writes Rabbi Rick Jacobs, president of the movement, in an open letter.

He notes that when a shooter opened fire outside Sons of Jacob Synagogue ⁠in Belleville, Ontario, during Yom Kippur, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and others condemned the attack.

Israeli officials also offered support when Central Synagogue in Manhattan had an assailant rush the Bima during a Shabbat service, he says.

“Yet, amidst repeated attacks on Kol HaNeshama, you and other officials up to and including the prime minister, have yet to raise your voices,” Jacobs writes. “The fact that four such attacks have happened without a single public expression of concern or opposition from you is simply and terribly wrong.”

Last week, President Isaac Herzog called leaders of the synagogue to express solidarity following the attack.

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