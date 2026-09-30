Herzog to deliver statement in West Bank about settler violence

Amid ongoing settler violence in the West Bank, President Isaac Herzog will visit the Judea and Samaria Division headquarters near Beit El, his office says.

He will meet with Division Commander Brig. Gen. Kobi Heller, and will deliver a statement.

Yesterday, Herzog said law enforcement authorities must act “decisively” against settlement extremists who rioted overnight in the West Bank village of Jalud, torching property, clashing with troops and preventing a Palestinian family from returning to the home they were violently evicted from.

Writing on X, Herzog called the violence “of utmost severity” and said it was a “moral stain [and] an attack on the rule of law and our most basic values as a nation.”