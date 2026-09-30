Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Herzog to deliver statement in West Bank about settler violence

By Lazar Berman Today, 11:27 am
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

President Isaac Herzog attends the President’s Award in Sports ceremony at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, August 16, 2026. (Oren Ben Hakoon/Flash90)
President Isaac Herzog attends the President’s Award in Sports ceremony at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, August 16, 2026. (Oren Ben Hakoon/Flash90)

Amid ongoing settler violence in the West Bank, President Isaac Herzog will visit the Judea and Samaria Division headquarters near Beit El, his office says.

He will meet with Division Commander Brig. Gen. Kobi Heller, and will deliver a statement.

Yesterday, Herzog said law enforcement authorities must act “decisively” against settlement extremists who rioted overnight in the West Bank village of Jalud, torching property, clashing with troops and preventing a Palestinian family from returning to the home they were violently evicted from.

Writing on X, Herzog called the violence “of utmost severity” and said it was a “moral stain [and] an attack on the rule of law and our most basic values as a nation.”

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