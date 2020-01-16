EU diplomat urges Iran to ‘preserve’ nuclear deal

Turkey will start exploring for gas in the eastern Mediterranean this year, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vows, after signing a maritime deal with Libya.

“We will start search and drilling activities as soon as possible in 2020 after issuing licences for the areas,” Erdogan says during a two-hour speech in the capital.

Ankara angered neighboring countries in the Mediterranean with an agreement signed with the Tripoli government in November, which claimed extensive areas of the sea for Turkey.

Greece says the deal fails to take into account the island of Crete, while Turkey has already upset Cyprus by sending ships to search for oil and gas off the divided island.

