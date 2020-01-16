Iran’s president says there’s now ‘no limit’ to nuclear enrichment

Iran’s president says there is “no limit” to the country’s enrichment of uranium following its decision to abandon its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal in response to the killing of its top general in a US airstrike.

In a speech before the heads of banks, Rouhani says the nuclear program is in a “better situation” than it was before the nuclear agreement with world powers.

US President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear agreement in May 2018, in part because it did not address Iran’s support for armed groups across the region and its ballistic missile program. The US has since imposed “maximum” sanctions on Iran’s economy.

Rouhani acknowledges that the sanctions have caused economic pain. But he says economic considerations could not be separate from foreign policy and national security.

