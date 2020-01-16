The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
Netanyahu joins High Court petition against immunity deliberations
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyauh joins a Likud petition to the High Court of Justice against the opposition’s efforts to have his immunity request reviewed immediately by the Knesset.
Netanyahu tells the court he agrees with petitioners, led by his ally MK Miki Zohar, who are claiming Knesset legal adviser Eyal Yinon had a conflict of interest when he ruled that deliberations of the issue could go ahead.
Turkey to start Mediterranean gas exploration ‘soon’
Turkey will start exploring for gas in the eastern Mediterranean this year, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vows, after signing a maritime deal with Libya.
“We will start search and drilling activities as soon as possible in 2020 after issuing licences for the areas,” Erdogan says during a two-hour speech in the capital.
Ankara angered neighboring countries in the Mediterranean with an agreement signed with the Tripoli government in November, which claimed extensive areas of the sea for Turkey.
Greece says the deal fails to take into account the island of Crete, while Turkey has already upset Cyprus by sending ships to search for oil and gas off the divided island.
— AFP
EU diplomat urges Iran to ‘preserve’ nuclear deal
The European Union’s top diplomat meets Iran’s foreign minister in India to press Tehran to “preserve” the increasingly fragile nuclear deal, according to a statement released in Brussels.
In his talks with Mohammad Javad Zarif in New Delhi, Josep Borrell warns that the deal is “more important than ever” given rising tensions in the Middle East, the statement said.
The two had “a frank dialogue” in which Borrell “underlined the continued interest of the European Union to preserve the agreement.”
— AFP
After call with Putin, PM ‘optimistic’ issue of jailed Israeli will be solved
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he believes the plight of an Israeli woman who has been jailed in Russia for months is “moving toward a solution.”
Netanyahu makes the statement after a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin “on regional developments and on the issue of Naama Issachar.
“The conversation was warm and matter-of-fact and boosted the prime minister’s optimism that the release of Issachar is moving toward a solution.”
Issachar, 27, has been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for drug smuggling, after some 10 grams of cannabis were found in her luggage during a layover in Moscow.
comments